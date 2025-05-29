Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is HEI Stock a Safe Harbor?

Heico Corp experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $283.60 on 05/28/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $211.92 on 05/29/24.

52-week price history of HEI Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Heico Corp’s current trading price is 3.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.90%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $211.92 and $283.60. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.35 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.53 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Heico Corp (HEI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 29.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 35.69B and boasts a workforce of 10000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 249.78, with a change in price of +56.61. Similarly, Heico Corp recorded 558,475 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.81%.

Examining HEI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HEI stands at 0.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.56.

HEI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Heico Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 95.52%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.88%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.38% and 68.39%, respectively.

HEI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 23.81% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 6.13%. The price of HEI fallen by 18.98% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.22%.