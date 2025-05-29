Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Colgate-Palmolive Co Inc. (CL) Price Performance

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 0.93% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -2.64%. The price of CL fallen by 0.88% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.25%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $109.30 on 09/05/24 and a low of $85.32 for the same time frame on 02/18/25.

52-week price history of CL Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Colgate-Palmolive Co’s current trading price is -16.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.55%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $85.32 and $109.30. The trading volume for the Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares reached about 5.27 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 5.67 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 74.36B and boasts a workforce of 34000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 90.49, with a change in price of +0.85. Similarly, Colgate-Palmolive Co recorded 5,357,704 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.93%.

CL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CL stands at 22.78. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 18.10.

CL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Colgate-Palmolive Co over the last 50 days is 44.67%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 70.88%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 77.56% and 75.81%, respectively.