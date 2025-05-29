ALUR’s Stock Market Journey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Uncertainty

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -76.47% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -80.19%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ALUR has fallen by 7.20%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -20.69%.

Allurion Technologies Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $88.75 on 06/20/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $2.15 on 05/12/25.

52-week price history of ALUR Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Allurion Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -97.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.67%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $2.15 and $88.75. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 1.05 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.64 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Allurion Technologies Inc (ALUR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.87M and boasts a workforce of 137 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.62, with a change in price of -8.22. Similarly, Allurion Technologies Inc recorded 1,910,977 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -76.47%.

ALUR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Allurion Technologies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 18.72%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 29.92%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 43.31% and 49.34% respectively.