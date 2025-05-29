Altria Group Inc (MO) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Altria Group Inc’s current trading price is -2.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.71%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $43.83 and $61.26 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.75 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 10.46 million over the last three months.

The market performance of Altria Group Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $61.26 on 05/07/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $43.83 on 06/14/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Altria Group Inc (MO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 100.19B and boasts a workforce of 6200 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 56.08, with a change in price of +7.19. Similarly, Altria Group Inc recorded 9,293,328 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.75%.

MO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Altria Group Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 78.91%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 65.77%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 68.33% and 68.76%, respectively.

MO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 13.75%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.16%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MO has fallen by 2.22%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.70%.