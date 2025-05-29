Alector Inc (ALEC) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Alector Inc’s current trading price is -79.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 63.22%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.87 and $6.78. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.95 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.96 million over the last 3 months.

Alector Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $6.78 on 07/23/24 and the lowest value was $0.87 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Alector Inc (ALEC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 141.99M and boasts a workforce of 238 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4270, with a change in price of -0.4700. Similarly, Alector Inc recorded 824,883 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.87%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALEC stands at 0.43. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.34.

ALEC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Alector Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 93.22%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 91.79%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 71.92% and 66.04% respectively.

ALEC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -24.87% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -62.23%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ALEC has fallen by 22.41%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.65%.