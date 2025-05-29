Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Aeva Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -7.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 683.84%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.20 and $18.74. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.22 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.71 million over the last 3 months.

Aeva Technologies Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $18.74 on 05/16/25 and the lowest value was $2.20 on 07/05/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 371.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 949.15M and boasts a workforce of 276 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.44, with a change in price of +12.50. Similarly, Aeva Technologies Inc recorded 1,218,931 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +263.16%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AEVA stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AEVA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Aeva Technologies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 90.75%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 87.46%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 80.95% and 78.68% respectively.

AEVA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 263.16%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 357.56%. The price of AEVA fallen by 140.25% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.31%.