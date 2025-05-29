ADCT’s Stock Dilemma: Adc Therapeutics SA’s Market Performance and Outlook

Adc Therapeutics SA’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $4.13 on 07/16/24, and the lowest price during that time was $1.05, recorded on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of ADCT Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Adc Therapeutics SA’s current trading price is -35.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 152.38%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.05 and $4.13. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.14 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.43 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 63.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 262.83M and boasts a workforce of 265 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.62, with a change in price of +0.66. Similarly, Adc Therapeutics SA recorded 464,844 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +33.17%.

ADCT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Adc Therapeutics SA over the past 50 days is 97.56%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 97.27%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 98.29% and 97.43%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ADCT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 33.17% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 36.60%. The price of ADCT fallen by 81.51% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 23.26%.