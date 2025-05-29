A Tale of Resilience: Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $10.13 on 08/15/24, with the lowest value being $2.32 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of FULC Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -31.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 198.06%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $2.32 and $10.13. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.0 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.56 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 107.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 372.46M and boasts a workforce of 45 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.99, with a change in price of +2.20. Similarly, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc recorded 526,368 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +46.81%.

FULC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FULC stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

FULC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc over the past 50 days is 96.62%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 95.44%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 86.03% and 82.63%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

FULC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 46.81%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 132.32%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FULC has fallen by 93.28%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.99%.