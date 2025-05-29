A Tale of Resilience: Dell Technologies Inc Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Dell Technologies Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $179.70 on 05/29/24 and a low of $66.25 for the same time frame on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of DELL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Dell Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -36.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.74%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $66.25 to $179.70. In the Technology sector, the Dell Technologies Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 4.48 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.7.79 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 77.76B and boasts a workforce of 108000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 101.42, with a change in price of -1.47. Similarly, Dell Technologies Inc recorded 8,001,033 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.28%.

DELL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Dell Technologies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 95.27%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 91.96%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 90.33% and 88.30% respectively.

DELL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -1.28%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -18.10%. The price of DELL increased 20.43% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.40%.