A Closer Look at Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Stock Gains

Nutanix Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $83.36 on 05/19/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $43.35 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of NTNX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Nutanix Inc’s current trading price is -5.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 81.94%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $43.35 to $83.36. In the Technology sector, the Nutanix Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 4.12 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.71 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Nutanix Inc (NTNX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.03B and boasts a workforce of 7150 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 69.64, with a change in price of +17.69. Similarly, Nutanix Inc recorded 2,495,715 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.91%.

NTNX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Nutanix Inc over the last 50 days is 84.36%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 73.86%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 75.84% and 77.65%, respectively.

NTNX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 28.91%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 11.18%. The price of NTNX increased 16.17% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.13%.