ZTO’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -11.45%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -12.66%. The price of ZTO leaped by -9.60% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.08%.

The stock market performance of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $27.50 on 10/07/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $16.34, recorded on 04/08/25.

52-week price history of ZTO Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR’s current trading price is -37.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.94%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $16.34 and $27.50. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.12 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.07 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.28B and boasts a workforce of 24471 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.09, with a change in price of -2.20. Similarly, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR recorded 2,816,542 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.25%.

ZTO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZTO stands at 0.27. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

ZTO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR over the past 50 days is 17.81%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 23.84%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 12.10% and 9.53%, respectively, over the past 20 days.