XP’s Stock Market Adventure: 63.18% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 63.18% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 24.60%. Over the past 30 days, the price of XP has fallen by 19.29%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.19%.

XP Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $20.39 on 09/19/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $10.82 on 01/08/25.

52-week price history of XP Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. XP Inc’s current trading price is -5.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 78.72%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $10.82 and $20.39. The trading volume for the Financial sector company’s shares reached about 2.19 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 8.5 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

XP Inc (XP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.19B and boasts a workforce of 7442 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.65, with a change in price of +7.56. Similarly, XP Inc recorded 7,764,195 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +63.80%.

XP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XP stands at 3.88. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.27.

XP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, XP Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 94.31%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 89.96%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 82.81% and 77.43% respectively.