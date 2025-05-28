Vistra Corp (VST) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Vistra Corp’s current trading price is -18.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 145.17%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $66.50 and $199.84. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.04 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 7.83 million over the last 3 months.

Vistra Corp experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $199.84 on 01/23/25 and the lowest value was $66.50 on 08/05/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Vistra Corp (VST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 55.32B and boasts a workforce of 6850 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 142.51, with a change in price of +25.38. Similarly, Vistra Corp recorded 8,345,432 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.41%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VST stands at 3.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.26.

VST Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Vistra Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 96.78%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 94.42%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 96.99% and 96.39% respectively.

VST Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 18.26% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.14%. Over the past 30 days, the price of VST has fallen by 25.78%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.83%.