TPI Composites Inc’s Shares Reel: 11.48% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 66.16M Market Cap

The market performance of TPI Composites Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $5.75 on 06/05/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.64 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of TPIC Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. TPI Composites Inc’s current trading price is -76.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 113.37%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.64 and $5.75. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.05 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.66 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 66.16M and boasts a workforce of 11700 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1634, with a change in price of -0.3900. Similarly, TPI Composites Inc recorded 793,267 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.29%.

TPIC Stock Stochastic Average

TPI Composites Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 96.01%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 94.91%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.11% and 74.57%, respectively.

TPIC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -28.04%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -32.00%. The price of TPIC fallen by 53.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.26%.