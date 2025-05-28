The SPRO Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Spero Therapeutics Inc’s Fluctuating Performance

Spero Therapeutics Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $1.53 on 05/28/25 and a low of $0.51 for the same time frame on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of SPRO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Spero Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is 44.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 336.46%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.51 to $1.53. In the Healthcare sector, the Spero Therapeutics Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 150.45 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.13 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 177.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 123.28M and boasts a workforce of 32 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7872, with a change in price of +1.2300. Similarly, Spero Therapeutics Inc recorded 1,608,653 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +119.42%.

Examining SPRO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SPRO stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

SPRO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Spero Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 89.31%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 88.95%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 79.40% and 75.34% respectively.

SPRO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 114.08%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 85.29%. The price of SPRO increased 210.56% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 224.17%.