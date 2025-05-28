The Significance of Moving Averages in Nuvation Bio Inc Inc. (NUVB) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -12.97% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -14.26%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NUVB has fallen by 7.18%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.68%.

Nuvation Bio Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $3.97 on 07/31/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.54 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of NUVB Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Nuvation Bio Inc’s current trading price is -41.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.32%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.54 and $3.97. The Nuvation Bio Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.93 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.37 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 787.71M and boasts a workforce of 220 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.19, with a change in price of -0.35. Similarly, Nuvation Bio Inc recorded 2,953,840 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.97%.

NUVB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NUVB stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

NUVB Stock Stochastic Average

Nuvation Bio Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 77.50%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 59.82%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 54.46% and 54.07%, respectively.