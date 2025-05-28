The Future of CVS Health Corp: Analyzing CVS

In terms of market performance, CVS Health Corp had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $72.51 on 05/01/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $43.56 on 12/23/24.

52-week price history of CVS Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. CVS Health Corp’s current trading price is -12.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.02%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $43.56 and $72.51. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.28 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 10.29 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

CVS Health Corp (CVS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 79.91B and boasts a workforce of 300000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 62.10, with a change in price of +18.25. Similarly, CVS Health Corp recorded 11,099,454 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +40.65%.

Examining CVS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CVS stands at 1.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.96.

CVS Stock Stochastic Average

CVS Health Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 33.83%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 33.83%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 24.15% and 19.65%, respectively.

CVS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 40.72%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 10.63%. The price of CVS decreased -2.71% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.89%.