Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR: Rising 2.05% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

In terms of market performance, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $17.55 on 05/27/25, while the lowest value was $9.41 on 09/18/24.

52-week price history of TME Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s current trading price is 2.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 90.33%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $9.41 and $17.55. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 9.85 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 8.26 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) has experienced a quarterly rise of 40.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.53B and boasts a workforce of 5353 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.14, with a change in price of +6.57. Similarly, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR recorded 8,003,359 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +57.94%.

TME Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TME stands at 0.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

TME Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR over the past 50 days is 97.71%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 96.98%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 98.53% and 96.54%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

TME Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 57.80% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 56.56%. The price of TME fallen by 34.06% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.99%.