ST Microelectronics (STM) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. ST Microelectronics’s current trading price is -44.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.06%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $17.25 and $45.39 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.68 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 7.63 million over the last three months.

ST Microelectronics experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $45.39 on 06/12/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $17.25 on 04/08/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ST Microelectronics (STM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.32B and boasts a workforce of 49602 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.81, with a change in price of +0.27. Similarly, ST Microelectronics recorded 7,450,296 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.06%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for STM stands at 0.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

STM Stock Stochastic Average

ST Microelectronics’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 88.38%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 75.67%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 70.41% and 65.65%, respectively.

STM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 0.90% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 2.67%. The price of STM fallen by 8.83% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.61%.