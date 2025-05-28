Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Senseonics Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -62.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 109.46%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.25 and $1.40. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.3 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 5.76 million over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, Senseonics Holdings Inc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.40 on 02/13/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.25 on 12/06/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -40.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 394.99M and boasts a workforce of 117 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7444, with a change in price of +0.0047. Similarly, Senseonics Holdings Inc recorded 9,314,351 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.90%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SENS stands at 1.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.15.

SENS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Senseonics Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is 11.34%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 12.49%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 10.54% and 7.94%, respectively.

SENS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 0.05%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 62.27%. The price of SENS leaped by -27.43% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.10%.