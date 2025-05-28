Semtech Corp (SMTC) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Semtech Corp’s current trading price is -54.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.98%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $24.05 and $79.52. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 1.97 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.55 million over the last three months.

Semtech Corp’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $79.52 on 01/22/25, and the lowest price during that time was $24.05, recorded on 04/21/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Semtech Corp (SMTC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.17B and boasts a workforce of 1838 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.66, with a change in price of -25.52. Similarly, Semtech Corp recorded 2,640,883 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -41.26%.

How SMTC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SMTC stands at 0.95. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.95.

SMTC Stock Stochastic Average

Semtech Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 67.14%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 61.75%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 71.70% and 72.67%, respectively.

SMTC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -40.90%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -28.19%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SMTC has fallen by 22.12%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.11%.