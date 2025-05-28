Safe and Green Development Corp (SGD) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Safe and Green Development Corp’s current trading price is -90.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 68.56%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.65 and $12.00. The company, active in the Real Estate sector, saw a trading volume of around 12.38 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 50080.0 observed over the last three months.

Safe and Green Development Corp’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $12.00 on 06/03/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.65 on 05/01/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Safe and Green Development Corp (SGD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.28M and boasts a workforce of 6 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3171, with a change in price of -1.5512. Similarly, Safe and Green Development Corp recorded 325,950 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -61.00%.

How SGD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SGD stands at 67.93. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.86.

SGD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Safe and Green Development Corp over the past 50 days is 39.34%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 68.55%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 55.28% and 49.88%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SGD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -57.14%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -36.07%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SGD has leaped by -6.04%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 33.32%.