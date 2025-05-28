RTX Corp’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

The market performance of RTX Corp has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $138.82 on 05/21/25, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $99.07, recorded on 07/02/24.

52-week price history of RTX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. RTX Corp’s current trading price is -4.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.37%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $99.07 and $138.82. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.02 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 5.6 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

RTX Corp (RTX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 177.84B and boasts a workforce of 186000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 127.47, with a change in price of +16.87. Similarly, RTX Corp recorded 5,258,093 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.58%.

RTX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RTX stands at 0.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.65.

RTX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of RTX Corp over the past 50 days is 76.53%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 59.07%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 62.05% and 61.86%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

RTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 15.04%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 10.45%. The price of RTX fallen by 6.67% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.96%.