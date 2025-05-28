Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Rio Tinto plc ADR’s current trading price is -16.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.83%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $51.67 and $72.08 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.87 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.2 million over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Rio Tinto plc ADR had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $72.08 on 10/02/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $51.67 on 04/08/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 75.04B and boasts a workforce of 59594 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 60.70, with a change in price of +1.22. Similarly, Rio Tinto plc ADR recorded 3,184,099 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.07%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RIO stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.24.

RIO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Rio Tinto plc ADR’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 66.52%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 36.06%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 53.96% and 62.74%, respectively.

RIO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 1.77% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -4.35%. Over the past 30 days, the price of RIO has leaped by -1.68%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.84%.