PureCycle Technologies Inc’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

PureCycle Technologies Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $15.58 on 10/25/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $4.50 on 09/10/24.

52-week price history of PCT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. PureCycle Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -34.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 125.22%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $4.50 to $15.58. In the Industrials sector, the PureCycle Technologies Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.08 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.97 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.82B and boasts a workforce of 157 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.29, with a change in price of -0.12. Similarly, PureCycle Technologies Inc recorded 2,669,428 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.17%.

Examining PCT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PCT stands at 1.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.66.

PCT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for PureCycle Technologies Inc over the last 50 days is 92.47%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 90.71%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 94.18% and 94.68%, respectively.

PCT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -1.12%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -13.30%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PCT has fallen by 45.83%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.70%.