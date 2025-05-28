Primo Brands Corp: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 12.42B Market Cap

Primo Brands Corp saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $35.85 on 03/31/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $19.53 on 08/08/24.

52-week price history of PRMB Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Primo Brands Corp’s current trading price is -7.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 68.92%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $19.53 to $35.85. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the Primo Brands Corp’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.2 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.5.28 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.42B and boasts a workforce of 13700 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.75, with a change in price of +2.29. Similarly, Primo Brands Corp recorded 4,009,043 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.46%.

Examining PRMB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PRMB stands at 1.71. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.66.

PRMB Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Primo Brands Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 45.22%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 78.33%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 55.12% and 42.42% respectively.

PRMB Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 7.21% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 16.49%. The price of PRMB fallen by 3.26% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.82%.