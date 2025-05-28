Planet Labs PBC (PL) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Planet Labs PBC’s current trading price is -40.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 129.48%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.73 and $6.71. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.97 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.92 million over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, Planet Labs PBC had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $6.71 on 02/10/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.73 on 07/10/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Planet Labs PBC (PL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.20B and boasts a workforce of 970 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.20, with a change in price of -0.07. Similarly, Planet Labs PBC recorded 4,812,312 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.73%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PL stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

PL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Planet Labs PBC over the last 50 days is 73.29%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 92.49%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.27% and 75.40%, respectively.

PL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -1.73%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 19.58%. The price of PL fallen by 16.42% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.85%.