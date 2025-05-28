Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Orchid Island Capital Inc’s current trading price is -22.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.87%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.68 and $9.01. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.44 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.98 million over the last 3 months.

Orchid Island Capital Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $9.01 on 02/21/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $5.68 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 745.11M.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.69, with a change in price of -0.79. Similarly, Orchid Island Capital Inc recorded 3,553,195 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.09%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ORC stands at 7.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ORC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Orchid Island Capital Inc over the last 50 days is 47.52%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 48.36%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 39.99% and 34.13%, respectively.

ORC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -10.22%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -11.25%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ORC has leaped by -4.84%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.44%.