Okta Inc (OKTA) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Okta Inc’s current trading price is -1.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 77.86%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $70.56 and $127.57. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 8.81 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 3.8 million over the last 3 months.

Okta Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $127.57 on 05/16/25 and the lowest value was $70.56 on 09/10/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Okta Inc (OKTA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 40.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.96B and boasts a workforce of 5914 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 102.34, with a change in price of +45.86. Similarly, Okta Inc recorded 3,394,089 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +57.58%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OKTA stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.07.

OKTA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Okta Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 94.79%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 89.64%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 86.40% and 85.27% respectively.

OKTA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 59.26% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 70.31%. Over the past 30 days, the price of OKTA has fallen by 21.40%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.74%.