Novavax, Inc (NVAX) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Novavax, Inc’s current trading price is -70.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.71%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $5.01 and $23.86. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.25 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 8.35 million observed over the last three months.

Novavax, Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $23.86 on 06/06/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $5.01 on 04/10/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Novavax, Inc (NVAX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.16B and boasts a workforce of 952 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.56, with a change in price of -0.88. Similarly, Novavax, Inc recorded 6,835,951 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.01%.

NVAX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Novavax, Inc over the last 50 days is at 56.90%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 45.47%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 49.05% and 49.42%, respectively.

NVAX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -11.07%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -11.07%. The price of NVAX fallen by 6.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.90%.