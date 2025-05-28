Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 581.67M Market Cap

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $1.29 on 03/25/25 and a low of $0.27 for the same time frame on 06/20/24.

52-week price history of NAK Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd’s current trading price is -16.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 300.00%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.27 and $1.29. In the Basic Materials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.81 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 7.05 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 72.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 581.67M.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8439, with a change in price of +0.5135. Similarly, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd recorded 6,009,661 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +88.31%.

Examining NAK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NAK stands at 1.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

NAK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 67.45%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 64.06%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 51.66% and 42.40%, respectively.

NAK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 85.73% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 130.97%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NAK has leaped by -6.09%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.50%.