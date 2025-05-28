Newmont Corp (NEM) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Newmont Corp’s current trading price is -10.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $36.86 and $58.72. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 10.62 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 13.35 million observed over the last three months.

Newmont Corp’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $58.72 on 10/22/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $36.86 on 12/31/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Newmont Corp (NEM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 58.67B and boasts a workforce of 42600 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 46.94, with a change in price of +15.71. Similarly, Newmont Corp recorded 11,959,040 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +42.46%.

How NEM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NEM stands at 0.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.25.

NEM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Newmont Corp over the past 50 days is 68.72%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 68.62%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 78.31% and 75.36%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

NEM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 41.62%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 22.61%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NEM has leaped by -2.28%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.49%.