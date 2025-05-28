NEHC’s Market Whiplash: -89.59% YTD Decline, -34.91% Plunge in 30 Days

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -89.59%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -94.48%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NEHC has leaped by -34.91%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.74%.

New Era Helium Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

52-week price history of NEHC Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. New Era Helium Inc’s current trading price is -94.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.91%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.53 and $12.29. The Energy sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 12.32 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.2 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

New Era Helium Inc (NEHC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -75.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.05M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.8882, with a change in price of -5.3795. Similarly, New Era Helium Inc recorded 720,582 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -89.66%.

NEHC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of New Era Helium Inc over the past 50 days is 4.22%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 13.92%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 12.98% and 11.19%, respectively, over the past 20 days.