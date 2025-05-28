Navigating PRPH Stock: ProPhase Labs Inc Journey

The stock market performance of ProPhase Labs Inc has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $5.45 on 05/28/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.22, recorded on 02/03/25.

52-week price history of PRPH Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. ProPhase Labs Inc’s current trading price is -93.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.21%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.22 and $5.45. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.59 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.27 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

ProPhase Labs Inc (PRPH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.96M and boasts a workforce of 96 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4082, with a change in price of -0.3595. Similarly, ProPhase Labs Inc recorded 6,844,159 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -49.97%.

PRPH Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PRPH stands at 0.90. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.53.

PRPH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of ProPhase Labs Inc over the last 50 days is at 37.33%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 54.60%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 43.71% and 37.31%, respectively.

PRPH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -52.45%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -52.94%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PRPH has leaped by -2.41%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.29%.