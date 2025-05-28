Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Microbot Medical Inc’s current trading price is -11.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 266.46%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.82 and $3.38 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.8 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.38 million over the last three months.

The market performance of Microbot Medical Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.38 on 01/06/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.82 on 09/05/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 91.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 109.32M and boasts a workforce of 21 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.99, with a change in price of +1.84. Similarly, Microbot Medical Inc recorded 3,774,213 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +164.73%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MBOT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MBOT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Microbot Medical Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 95.00%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 87.86%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 68.22% and 58.34%, respectively.

MBOT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 168.30%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 223.22%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MBOT has fallen by 11.71%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.69%.