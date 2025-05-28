Las Vegas Sands Corp: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 28.81B Market Cap

Las Vegas Sands Corp saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $56.60 on 12/09/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $30.18 on 04/08/25.

52-week price history of LVS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Las Vegas Sands Corp’s current trading price is -27.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.09%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $30.18 to $56.60. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Las Vegas Sands Corp’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.6 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.6.33 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 28.81B and boasts a workforce of 40300 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.39, with a change in price of -10.47. Similarly, Las Vegas Sands Corp recorded 6,078,606 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.39%.

Examining LVS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LVS stands at 5.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.02.

LVS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Las Vegas Sands Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 76.34%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 75.01%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 74.15% and 68.64% respectively.

LVS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -20.62% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -18.57%. The price of LVS fallen by 13.12% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.42%.