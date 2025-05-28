KE Holdings Inc ADR’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 19.73: Will the Stock Break Through?

The market performance of KE Holdings Inc ADR has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $26.05 on 10/04/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $12.92, recorded on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of BEKE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. KE Holdings Inc ADR’s current trading price is -28.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.81%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $12.92 and $26.05. Shares of the company, which operates in the Real Estate sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.0 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 9.7 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.29B and boasts a workforce of 135072 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.73, with a change in price of +0.02. Similarly, KE Holdings Inc ADR recorded 9,139,724 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.14%.

BEKE Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BEKE stands at 0.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

BEKE Stock Stochastic Average

KE Holdings Inc ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 20.42%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 12.58%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.13% and 10.77%, respectively.

BEKE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 0.87%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.01%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BEKE has leaped by -12.03%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.16%.