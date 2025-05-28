Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Johnson & Johnson’s current trading price is -10.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.34%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $140.68 and $169.99. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 2.0 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 9.49 million over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Johnson & Johnson had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $169.99 on 03/04/25, while the lowest value was $140.68 on 01/10/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 366.71B and boasts a workforce of 138100 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 155.36, with a change in price of +7.75. Similarly, Johnson & Johnson recorded 9,315,859 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.36%.

How JNJ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JNJ stands at 0.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

JNJ Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Johnson & Johnson over the last 50 days is presently at 43.26%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 51.76%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 55.76% and 56.22%, respectively.

JNJ Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 5.39% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.99%. Over the past 30 days, the price of JNJ has leaped by -1.89%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.81%.