Irobot Corp (IRBT) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Irobot Corp’s current trading price is -70.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 126.14%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.76 and $13.45 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 26.39 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.02 million over the last three months.

The market performance of Irobot Corp’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $13.45 on 07/26/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.76 on 04/15/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Irobot Corp (IRBT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -46.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 123.80M and boasts a workforce of 541 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.36, with a change in price of -3.89. Similarly, Irobot Corp recorded 2,378,707 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -49.43%.

IRBT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Irobot Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 87.41%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 85.29%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 58.32% and 50.96%, respectively.

IRBT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -48.65%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -38.91%. Over the last 30 days, the price of IRBT has fallen by 64.46%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 42.65%.