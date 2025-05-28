IFRX: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -70.17%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -64.24%. Over the last 30 days, the price of IFRX has leaped by -39.61%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -58.38%.

InflaRx N.V experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $2.82 on 12/06/24 and the lowest value was $0.82 on 05/28/25.

52-week price history of IFRX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. InflaRx N.V’s current trading price is -73.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -10.57%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.82 and $2.82. The InflaRx N.V’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 4.24 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.3 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

InflaRx N.V (IFRX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -47.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 49.46M and boasts a workforce of 74 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6850, with a change in price of -1.7283. Similarly, InflaRx N.V recorded 374,726 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -69.97%.

IFRX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IFRX stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

IFRX Stock Stochastic Average

InflaRx N.V’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 2.52%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 2.52%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 59.06% and 78.88%, respectively.