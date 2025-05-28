Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 1.7662: Will the Stock Break Through?

The market performance of Hyliion Holdings Corporation has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $4.09 on 11/25/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $1.11, recorded on 05/23/25.

52-week price history of HYLN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s current trading price is -62.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.11 and $4.09. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 10.31 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.56 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 266.48M and boasts a workforce of 93 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7662, with a change in price of -1.0700. Similarly, Hyliion Holdings Corporation recorded 1,441,248 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -41.00%.

HYLN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HYLN stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

HYLN Stock Stochastic Average

Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 53.75%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 53.75%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 22.92% and 13.20%, respectively.

HYLN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -41.74%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -59.01%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HYLN has leaped by -4.36%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 20.69%.