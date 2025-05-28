HBM Stock: Exploring Hudbay Minerals Inc’s Growth

Hudbay Minerals Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $10.15 on 05/28/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $5.95 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of HBM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Hudbay Minerals Inc’s current trading price is -11.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.09%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $5.95 to $10.15. In the Basic Materials sector, the Hudbay Minerals Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 9.69 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.7.32 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.55B and boasts a workforce of 2803 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.91, with a change in price of +0.99. Similarly, Hudbay Minerals Inc recorded 7,036,497 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.37%.

Examining HBM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HBM stands at 0.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.43.

HBM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Hudbay Minerals Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 97.44%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 96.17%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 96.95% and 92.03% respectively.

HBM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 10.99%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -0.33%. The price of HBM fallen by 20.67% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.97%.