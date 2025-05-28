Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Genworth Financial Inc’s current trading price is -11.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.48%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.87 and $7.90 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.05 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 6.92 million over the last three months.

Genworth Financial Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $7.90 on 11/27/24 and a low of $5.87 for the same time frame on 06/17/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.88B and boasts a workforce of 2960 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.91, with a change in price of -0.02. Similarly, Genworth Financial Inc recorded 5,859,185 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.36%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GNW stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

GNW Stock Stochastic Average

Genworth Financial Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 69.64%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 52.26%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 45.38% and 36.92%, respectively.

GNW Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -0.50%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -8.73%. The price of GNW fallen by 2.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.67%.