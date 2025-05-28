GDS Holdings Limited ADR’s Shares Reel: -38.36% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 4.67B Market Cap

The market performance of GDS Holdings Limited ADR’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $52.50 on 02/20/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $7.35 on 05/29/24.

52-week price history of GDS Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. GDS Holdings Limited ADR’s current trading price is -52.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 236.04%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $7.35 and $52.50. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 4.84 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.02 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -38.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.67B and boasts a workforce of 2276 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 28.01, with a change in price of +0.66. Similarly, GDS Holdings Limited ADR recorded 3,150,605 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.80%.

Examining GDS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GDS stands at 1.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.61.

GDS Stock Stochastic Average

GDS Holdings Limited ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 38.10%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.08%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 40.62% and 58.68%, respectively.

GDS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 4.00%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 34.29%. The price of GDS fallen by 5.69% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.41%.