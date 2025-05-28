FTI’s Market Whiplash: 4.12% YTD Rise, 4.92% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 4.12% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.37%. Over the past 30 days, the price of FTI has fallen by 4.92%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.69%.

TechnipFMC plc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $33.45 on 01/10/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $22.11 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of FTI Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. TechnipFMC plc’s current trading price is -9.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.25%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $22.11 and $33.45. The trading volume for the Energy sector company’s shares reached about 1.98 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 5.11 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.63B and boasts a workforce of 25304 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.32, with a change in price of +1.27. Similarly, TechnipFMC plc recorded 4,491,350 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.39%.

FTI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FTI stands at 0.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

FTI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for TechnipFMC plc over the last 50 days is 75.06%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 61.78%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 57.83% and 53.73%, respectively.