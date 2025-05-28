Frontier Communications Parent Inc Inc. (FYBR) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 5.30%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 5.00%. The price of FYBR increased 0.80% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.79%.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $39.21 on 09/04/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $24.43 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of FYBR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Frontier Communications Parent Inc’s current trading price is -6.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.57%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$24.43 and $39.21. The Frontier Communications Parent Inc’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 4.75 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 3.13 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.14B and boasts a workforce of 13000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 35.94, with a change in price of +1.83. Similarly, Frontier Communications Parent Inc recorded 2,887,885 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.29%.

FYBR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FYBR stands at 2.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.39.

FYBR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Frontier Communications Parent Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 63.71%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 35.65%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 42.44% and 46.07%, respectively.