Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s current trading price is -97.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.84%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.83 and $50.00. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 12.09 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 6.67 million over the last 3 months.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $50.00 on 05/29/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.83 on 04/22/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 128.86M and boasts a workforce of 249 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3448, with a change in price of -1.0950. Similarly, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc recorded 9,795,041 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -45.06%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FFAI stands at 0.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.46.

FFAI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 74.23%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 77.27%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 53.54% and 42.72% respectively.

FFAI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -45.68% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -15.92%. The price of FFAI fallen by 0.76% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 15.79%.