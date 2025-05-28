Exelon Corp (EXC) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Exelon Corp’s current trading price is -8.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.13%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $34.01 and $48.11 The company’s shares, which are part of the Utilities sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.99 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 8.63 million over the last three months.

Exelon Corp’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $48.11 on 04/04/25 and a low of $34.01 for the same time frame on 07/08/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Exelon Corp (EXC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 44.33B and boasts a workforce of 20014 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 43.17, with a change in price of +6.28. Similarly, Exelon Corp recorded 8,071,288 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.69%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EXC stands at 1.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.66.

EXC Stock Stochastic Average

Exelon Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 34.43%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 39.77%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 36.88% and 35.96%, respectively.

EXC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 16.66%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 13.37%. The price of EXC leaped by -5.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.08%.