EW’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 4.36%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 9.78%. The price of EW fallen by 2.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.73%.

The stock market performance of Edwards Lifesciences Corp has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $95.25 on 07/11/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $58.93, recorded on 07/25/24.

52-week price history of EW Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s current trading price is -18.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.10%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $58.93 and $95.25. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.17 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 4.83 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 45.32B and boasts a workforce of 15800 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 72.38, with a change in price of +3.51. Similarly, Edwards Lifesciences Corp recorded 4,654,764 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.74%.

EW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EW stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.07.

EW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Edwards Lifesciences Corp over the past 50 days is 91.12%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 77.67%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 53.84% and 39.69%, respectively, over the past 20 days.