EVgo Inc (EVGO) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. EVgo Inc’s current trading price is -54.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 113.54%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.92 and $9.07. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 1.92 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.32 million over the last three months.

EVgo Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $9.07 on 10/25/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.92 on 06/04/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

EVgo Inc (EVGO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 50.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.26B and boasts a workforce of 331 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.10, with a change in price of -0.02. Similarly, EVgo Inc recorded 4,406,985 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.37%.

EVGO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for EVgo Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 93.05%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 91.36%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.38% and 80.76%, respectively.

EVGO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 1.23%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -34.40%. The price of EVGO fallen by 45.39% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.22%.